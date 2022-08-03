Sat, August 20, 2022

Asean says will rethink peace plan if Myanmar executes more prisoners

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) will be forced to reconsider a peace plan agreed with Myanmar if the country's military rulers conduct more executions of prisoners, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Wednesday.

The prime minister said that while the five-point consensus had "not advanced to everyone's wishes" there had been some progress including in providing humanitarian aid. But he went on to say the current situation had "changed dramatically" and could be seen as even worse than before the peace agreement because of the junta's execution of the activists.

Myanmar's military last week defended the execution of the activists as "justice for the people," brushing off a deluge of international condemnation including by its closest neighbours.

 

Myanmar will not be represented at this week's meeting, a spokesperson for the Asean chair said on Monday after its military rulers declined a proposal to send a non-junta representative instead.

Published : August 03, 2022

By : Reuters

