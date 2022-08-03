Asean says will rethink peace plan if Myanmar executes more prisoners

The prime minister said that while the five-point consensus had "not advanced to everyone's wishes" there had been some progress including in providing humanitarian aid. But he went on to say the current situation had "changed dramatically" and could be seen as even worse than before the peace agreement because of the junta's execution of the activists.

Myanmar's military last week defended the execution of the activists as "justice for the people," brushing off a deluge of international condemnation including by its closest neighbours.