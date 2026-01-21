Baht breaks 31 to five-year high as TDRI warns exchange-rate targeting could risk a “Tom Yum Kung”-style crisis



“Thailand is not strong enough” for exchange-rate targeting

Nonarit said that even though Thailand has high exports and imports, the economy is not strong enough—Thailand does not own brands, and competitiveness still relies heavily on foreign players. A shift to exchange-rate targeting could therefore be seen as an attempt to create price advantages by pushing the currency weaker or stronger than it should be.

However, he warned that such an approach carries risks of currency attacks, and the risk that a distorted exchange rate becomes a crutch that discourages firms from upgrading productivity—structural improvements that underpin genuine competitiveness.

He added that exchange-rate targeting has another major weakness: there is limited research—both domestically and internationally—and limited institutional knowledge within the BOT on managing such a regime. That means substantial learning would be required, and it might take one or two serious failures for the system to settle—citing Thailand’s past experience with the Tom Yum Kung crisis.



The 1-3% inflation framework can still manage low inflation

Asked about political claims that inflation in reality has been below the target band—such as below the 1–3% framework—Nonarit said inflation has indeed frequently fallen outside the band, raising questions about appropriateness. But the breaches have mostly been on the downside—inflation below the band—whose economic impact is more limited than overshooting on the upside.

He said missing the band can be addressed within the existing framework, without needing to change regimes.

By contrast, he warned that exchange-rate targeting could lead to more volatile domestic inflation, even if the baht becomes more stable. That would affect domestic living conditions more directly. Under inflation targeting, greater exchange-rate volatility can be mitigated through financial products that reduce risk, but the trade-off is that domestic interest rates and inflation could become more volatile instead. If Thailand switched to exchange-rate targeting, he said it would lack sufficient financial tools to manage risk effectively.