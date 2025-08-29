Thai Opposition Party Sets Conditions for New PM Vote

FRIDAY, AUGUST 29, 2025

The People's Party demands the new government dissolve parliament within four months and hold a referendum on a new constitution to end the political crisis

  • The People's Party (PP) demands that the new prime minister dissolve parliament within four months of taking office.
  • The new government must hold a referendum on amending the 2017 constitution to allow for a new charter to be drafted by a directly elected assembly.
  • The PP will remain in the opposition and will not accept any ministerial positions in the new government.

 

Thailand's main opposition party, the People's Party (PP), has laid out its conditions for supporting a new prime minister following the removal of Paetongtarn Shinawatra from office.

 

In a press conference at the party’s headquarters on Friday,  Natthapong Ruangpanyawut, the leader of the opposition, announced that the PP is ready to vote for a new premier, but with a firm demand: the new government must agree to dissolve parliament within four months of taking office.

 

The announcement came shortly after the Constitutional Court delivered a 6-3 majority ruling that found former Prime Minister Paetongtarn had violated ethical standards, leading to the dismissal of her entire cabinet.

 

Natthapong stated that the PP had consistently called for the dissolution of parliament since a controversial phone call involving the former prime minister was leaked, arguing it was the only way to return power to the people and end the country’s ongoing political, security, and economic crises.

 

"The best solution for the country is to find a prime minister whose sole task is to dissolve the House and hold a new general election as soon as possible," he said.

 

As the largest party in parliament, the PP sees itself as being in a position to break the political deadlock.

 

Thai Opposition Party Sets Conditions for New PM Vote

 

Natthapong said the party’s MPs will vote for a new prime minister to prevent a former coup leader or an unelected "outsider" from taking power.

 

The party will support a candidate under the following three conditions:

  1. The new prime minister must dissolve the House of Representatives within four months of delivering their policy statement to parliament.
  2. The new cabinet must hold a referendum on amending the 2017 constitution to allow for a new charter to be drafted by a directly elected Constituent Assembly. This referendum must be held no later than the date of the new general election.
  3. The People's Party will remain in opposition, fully scrutinising the new government's actions, and will not accept any ministerial positions.

 

 

Thai Opposition Party Sets Conditions for New PM Vote

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy