Thai Opposition Party Sets Conditions for New PM Vote

Thailand's main opposition party, the People's Party (PP), has laid out its conditions for supporting a new prime minister following the removal of Paetongtarn Shinawatra from office.

In a press conference at the party’s headquarters on Friday, Natthapong Ruangpanyawut, the leader of the opposition, announced that the PP is ready to vote for a new premier, but with a firm demand: the new government must agree to dissolve parliament within four months of taking office.

The announcement came shortly after the Constitutional Court delivered a 6-3 majority ruling that found former Prime Minister Paetongtarn had violated ethical standards, leading to the dismissal of her entire cabinet.

Natthapong stated that the PP had consistently called for the dissolution of parliament since a controversial phone call involving the former prime minister was leaked, arguing it was the only way to return power to the people and end the country’s ongoing political, security, and economic crises.