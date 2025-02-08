Grey wave sweeps across Southeast Asia

The number has since grown to 56.2 million according to the United Nation’s population estimates, reflecting rapid growth in Asean’s population of seniors.
Experts say that the demographic trend, driven by falling fertility rates and rising life expectancy, is putting pressure on ASEAN member countries to quickly adapt infrastructure and services to meet the increasing needs of the elderly.
“It is in ASEAN’s best interest that older persons embrace healthy, active and productive ageing as delayed onset of diseases, disabilities or frailty means that the elderly can keep contributing to their well-being,” said Chai Sen Tyng, a demographer from Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM).
To prepare for the rising number of older persons, Asean member countries need to invest in health, education and social protection systems within a much shorter window, he said.
“We need to put in place mechanisms that will help the older population sustain themselves,” he said.
Among ASEAN’s 10 member countries, Thailand has the highest share of older persons at 13.4% of its population as of 2023, according to figures from the ASEAN Statistical Highlights 2024.
Singapore is second at 12.1% with Vietnam third at 9.2%.
According to a 2023 ASEAN Secretariat study titled "Old Age Poverty and Active Ageing in Asia: Trends and Opportunities,” the region is ageing faster than in many developed countries.
Asean figures also show that between 2016 and 2022, the elderly population in the region grew more than four times faster than the region’s total population.
In 2015, ASEAN adopted the Kuala Lumpur Declaration on Ageing during the tenure of Malaysia’s chairmanship of the regional body.
The declaration recognised the growing proportion of older people in the population and called for health and social support systems to adapt to meet the challenge.
It also recommends actions to promote healthy, active and productive ageing, seeking to strengthen older persons and the support from their families.
Assoc Prof Tey Nai Peng from Universiti Malaya said that in addition to the declaration, ASEAN member states have also formulated national policies to support older persons, including efforts to expand pension coverage.
“However, challenges remain, as coverage rates and benefit adequacy vary across countries,” he said.
Despite the challenges, Tey said ASEAN countries can learn from each other in adopting effective policies.
In Malaysia, cities like Penang Island and Sibu have been recognised by the World Health Organization’s Age-Friendly Cities and Communities network.
The network aims to foster age-friendly community development to promote and strengthen healthy ageing.
“The integration of technology designed to address the specific needs of the elderly is being explored in these cities to support independent living and reduce the strain on family caregivers,” said Tey.
Singapore is another example. They said the island nation provides their elderly with many incentives for active ageing.
“Programs like the Active Ageing Program or Active Ageing Centres encourage seniors to stay healthy and engaged through lifelong learning and community activities.
“Older adults in Singapore are notably more actively engaged in life compared to their peers in neighbouring countries,” he said, noting Singapore has the highest retirement age among Asian nations, at 64 by 2026.
He said the re-employment age will rise from 68 to 69, reflecting Singapore’s proactive approach to fostering longer and more fulfilling workforce participation for older individuals.
Singapore has also developed innovative retirement income schemes and care programmes to support its ageing population.
“Initiatives like the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Life scheme provide financial security for retirees, while the Silver Support (SS) Scheme provides continuing support for their elderly who had low incomes during their working years.”
Tey cited Thailand as another example, saying that the country has implemented universal health coverage schemes to benefit the elderly, improving their access to essential health services.
“Thailand also established a strong network of village health volunteers to provide basic health services and support for older adults in rural areas.
“The health care system integrates ageing services into broader public health programs,” said Tey.
Diyana Pfordten
Shyafiq Dzulkifli
The Star
Asia News Network