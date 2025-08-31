Ageing society drives global supplement and vitamin market to US$136 billion

The “healthy food market” is emerging as an attractive sector, particularly as an option for ageing consumers. With the rapid expansion of elderly populations worldwide, demand for nutritious foods is rising among both older adults and general consumers.
According to the World Health Organisation, global life expectancy continues to increase, with most people expected to live beyond 60 years. By 2030, one in six people worldwide, about 1.4 billion, will be over 60. By 2050, the number is projected to reach around 2.1 billion.
Foods designed for seniors must meet changing physiological needs. While calorie requirements decline with age, essential nutrients remain vital, particularly protein to slow muscle loss. Diets must also account for chronic health conditions such as hypertension and diabetes.
Elderly consumers also face challenges such as reduced appetite, chewing or swallowing difficulties, and diminished taste perception.
Suitable options include ready-to-eat meals, low-glycaemic foods for diabetics, and specialised formulas for seniors.
Market research firm Euromonitor reports that the global retail market for dietary supplements and vitamins reached US$136.4 billion in 2024, up 3.0% from US$132.4 billion in 2023. The sector recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% between 2020 and 2024.
The largest markets include the United States (US$38.3 billion, CAGR 3%), China (US$32.3 billion, CAGR 6.6%), the European Union (US$15.4 billion, CAGR 5.8%) and Japan (US$8.6 billion, CAGR 1.3%).
Thailand’s market, valued at US$2.5 billion, is notable for its rapid average growth of 7.7% annually.
Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, Director-General of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) at the Ministry of Commerce, reported that Thailand posted a trade deficit of US$554.7 million in dietary supplements and vitamins in 2024. Imports surged to US$606.6 million, up 13.6% from the previous year.
Key imports included dietary supplements and premixes for food enrichment valued at US$281.6 million (46.4% of total imports), nutritional blends at US$166.9 million (27.5%), vitamins at US$142.7 million (23.5%), and protein concentrates at US$15.2 million (2.5%).
Imports of certain vitamins rose sharply, with vitamin E up 50.8%, vitamin C up 40.4%, and vitamin B1 up 35.0% year-on-year.
On the export side, Thailand shipped supplements and vitamins worth US$51.9 million in 2024, an 8.8% increase from the year before.
Leading export products were dietary supplements and premixes (US$32.3 million, 62.2% of exports), vitamins (US$9.6 million, 18.5%), nutritional blends (US$5.7 million, 11.0%), and protein concentrates (US$4.2 million, 8.1%).
ASEAN and China remain Thailand’s key export markets, particularly Myanmar, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, and Hong Kong.
In the first half of 2025, Thai exports of supplements and vitamins totalled US$25.6 million, marking 4.5% growth compared with the same period in 2024.
Despite steady export growth, Thailand’s trade in dietary supplements and vitamins continues to face regulatory barriers in overseas markets.
These challenges include differing definitions and classifications of products, whether they are considered food, supplements, or medicines, as well as strict product and labelling requirements.
In Japan, for example, the Foods with Health Claims (FHC) framework requires products marketed as Foods for Specified Health Uses (FOSHU) to undergo a rigorous safety assessment by the national food and drug authority before the FOSHU mark can appear on packaging. The process is both time-consuming and costly.
Meanwhile, the European Union enforces its Nutrition and Health Claims Regulation (NHCR), under which every health-related claim must be backed by scientific evidence.
Nonetheless, the growing elderly population worldwide underscores strong potential for health foods and high-value agricultural products.
Developing such products not only enhances the quality of life for seniors but also creates added value for Thai agriculture, supporting the sustainability of the national food system.
For expansion into foreign markets, Thai businesses must carefully study each country’s regulatory framework and tailor marketing strategies to their target consumers.
In Thailand, for instance, marketing strategies may differ by demographic: campaigns aimed at older men still in the workforce might highlight performance and productivity, while those targeting older women could focus on health benefits communicated through their children, who often make healthcare and nutrition spending decisions.