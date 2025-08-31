Ageing society drives global supplement and vitamin market to US$136 billion

The “healthy food market” is emerging as an attractive sector, particularly as an option for ageing consumers. With the rapid expansion of elderly populations worldwide, demand for nutritious foods is rising among both older adults and general consumers.

According to the World Health Organisation, global life expectancy continues to increase, with most people expected to live beyond 60 years. By 2030, one in six people worldwide, about 1.4 billion, will be over 60. By 2050, the number is projected to reach around 2.1 billion.

Foods designed for seniors must meet changing physiological needs. While calorie requirements decline with age, essential nutrients remain vital, particularly protein to slow muscle loss. Diets must also account for chronic health conditions such as hypertension and diabetes.

Elderly consumers also face challenges such as reduced appetite, chewing or swallowing difficulties, and diminished taste perception.

Suitable options include ready-to-eat meals, low-glycaemic foods for diabetics, and specialised formulas for seniors.