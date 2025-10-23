Ekniti joins APEC finance ministers’ meeting, highlights Thailand’s 300-billion-baht digital investment





Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, joined the 32nd APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting (APEC FMM) and the 4th APEC Structural Reform Ministerial Meeting (APEC SRMM), held in Incheon, Republic of Korea, from October 21–23 2025.

The joint session of the two ministerial meetings, held on October 22, marked the first combined gathering of APEC finance and structural reform ministers under the theme “Innovation and Digitalization.” Ministers exchanged views on innovation policies, digital transitions, and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to transform economies, societies, and industries across the APEC region.



Ekniti, who also represented Thailand in his capacity as APEC Structural Reform Minister, stressed that innovation is a core pillar of Thailand’s sustainable and inclusive economic transformation. He outlined the country’s efforts to foster an innovation ecosystem through the National Innovation Fund, tax incentives for research and development, and measures that expand public and private access to technology.

He revealed that the Board of Investment (BOI) has approved over 300 billion baht in digital-sector investment, underscoring Thailand’s commitment to digital transformation.