Thailand Lays Out '3P' Fiscal Strategy at APEC Finance Meeting

Deputy PM Ekniti Nitithanprapas champions AI-Driven financial inclusion and 'Quality Spending' to offset fragile global outlook.

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Ekniti Nitithanprapas, participated in the 32nd APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting (APEC FMM) in Incheon, South Korea, on Tuesday, where he presented Thailand's three-pronged fiscal strategy aimed at tackling global economic fragility.

The APEC FMM, held under the theme of “Sustainable Growth and Shared Prosperity in the Region,” saw ministers from 21 APEC economies exchange views on digital finance and fiscal policy.

Delegates expressed concern over the persistent global economic fragility, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projecting world growth for 2025 at just 3.2%.

Risks cited included high inflation, rising public debt, labour shortages, and geopolitical uncertainty, alongside structural challenges such as ageing societies and technological disruption.

In response to these challenges, the meeting discussed the necessity of using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital platforms to expand financial access, particularly for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and low-income populations.

Ministers stressed that technological progress must be balanced with robust data protection and financial stability.