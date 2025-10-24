Thailand's Bank Chiefs Brace for Prolonged Economic Slowdown

Eight CEOs warn high household debt and fragile domestic consumption will prolong growth slump; banks shift from expansion to asset protection

The heads of Thailand's eight largest commercial banks have collectively issued a stark warning, projecting that the Thai economy will endure a slowdown for at least two to three more quarters as they shift from expansion to survival mode.

The chorus of concern from the chief executives highlights an outlook burdened by both external volatility and deep-seated domestic issues.

Fading global demand is hitting exports, while a crushing burden of high household debt and fragile purchasing power continues to drag on local consumption.

In response, "caution" is now the central pillar of strategy across the financial sector.

Thai commercial banks are playing a prudent game, focusing intensely on risk management, preserving asset quality, controlling operational costs, and continuing to enforce a cautious approach to loan portfolio expansion.

Crucially, several institutions are setting aside additional special reserves to insulate against future uncertainty, signalling a period of "sustaining and adapting" rather than aggressive growth.

The Two-Front Challenge

Payong Srivanich, president of Krungthai Bank (KTB), warned that the economy's slowdown is imminent now that the recent export surge has peaked.

He pointed to deep structural weaknesses: ‘The country faces structural challenges, including existing vulnerabilities, especially high household debt and a large informal economy, [as well as] a lack of competitiveness in the new global context.’



