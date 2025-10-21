Baht seen little stronger by year-end as exports, tourism weaken

The seasonal strengthening of the Thai baht towards the end of the year appears to be losing steam, weighed down by sluggish exports, weak Chinese tourism, and growing expectations that the Bank of Thailand (BOT) may cut interest rates again.

A Bloomberg survey of analysts forecasts the baht to appreciate by about 1% against the US dollar by year-end — roughly half of the average rise typically seen during the last two months of the year over the past decade.

Three key reasons behind the weaker outlook