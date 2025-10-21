Thai Banks Maintain Profitability through Strategic Pivot as Economic Headwinds Persist

Resilience driven by surging non-interest income and rigorous cost control, mitigating pressure from rate cuts; elevated provisioning signals deep caution for 2026

Thailand's commercial banking sector has executed a significant strategic pivot in the first nine months of 2025, shifting away from traditional lending revenue to maintain profitability amid persistent economic headwinds.

The tactical maneuver has enabled banks to stabilize earnings despite mounting pressure on their core business.

For the third quarter of 2025, major banks demonstrated resilience with varied performance.

SCBX led with net profit of 12.1 billion baht, up 10.2% year-on-year, while Kasikornbank posted 13.0 billion baht, rising 4% year-on-year.

TMBThanachart reported 5.3 billion baht in Q3 profit, relatively stable compared to the same quarter last year.

Bangkok Bank achieved strong growth, with quarterly profit contributing to its nine-month total of 38.2 billion baht, up 9.9% year-on-year.

For the nine-month period, the sector maintained stability despite challenges.

SCBX reported consolidated net profit of 37.3 billion baht, a 15.8% year-on-year increase, while Kasikornbank achieved 39.3 billion baht, up 1.16%.

Krungsri posted 24.6 billion baht, rising 5.1%, and TMBThanachart recorded 15.4 billion baht, declining 4.0%.

However, the underlying performance reveals a sector under strain.

Decelerating export growth, sluggish tourism recovery, elevated household debt, and policy rate reductions—enacted to provide customer debt relief—have combined to compress Net Interest Income (NII, the difference between lending and deposit rates) and Net Interest Margins (NIM) across the industry.