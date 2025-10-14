Thai Bank Profits Hold Steady in Q3, Driven by Investment Gains

Thailand’s commercial banking sector is expected to report broadly flat net profits for the third quarter of 2025 (Q3 2025) compared to the previous year, according to a consensus of financial analysts.

The sector has faced headwinds from lower interest income, but this pressure has been effectively countered by reduced loan loss provisioning and gains from investment portfolios.

Krungthai Bank (KTB) is tipped to be the top performer of the quarter, primarily due to booking a significant extraordinary gain from its strategic investment in the shares of Thai Airways (THAI).

Natapon Khamthakrue, Assistant Managing Director of Investment Analysis at Yuanta Securities (Thailand), estimated the banking group’s combined net profit for Q3 2025 will be approximately 55.3 billion baht.

While this figure is flat year-on-year, it marks a slight drop of 1.8% from the previous quarter.