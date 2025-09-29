Thai Finance Ministry Poised to Launch Bank-Run 'Bad Debt' Firms

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has completed preparations for a major financial reform initiative, awaiting final government sign-off to implement a plan that will see large commercial banks establish their own Asset Management Companies (AMCs).

The strategic goal is to systematically manage the nation’s persistently high level of non-performing loans (NPLs), particularly household debt.

By transferring bad debts to dedicated AMCs, the government aims to enable commercial lenders to clean up their balance sheets and efficiently resume lending to stimulate the economy.

Lavaron Sangsnit, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, confirmed the readiness of the scheme.

"We are now waiting for final clarity from the government," Lavaron stated, "but I can confirm that the operational processes and procedures, especially the necessary rules and conditions, are almost entirely ready. If the government reviews it, sees the benefit and suitability, and gives the order to proceed, it can be implemented immediately."

The concept has been extensively discussed and endorsed by the Thai Bankers' Association (TBA).