Finance Ministry, BOT advance AMC plan to tackle household debt and NPLs

Finance Ministry Permanent Secretary Lavaron Sangsnit has announced progress in efforts to address Thailand’s household debt and non-performing loans (NPLs), revealing that the ministry and the Bank of Thailand (BOT) have reached a clear direction for the initiative.

The plan will involve the use of asset management companies (AMCs) to take over bad debts from banks for restructuring.

Relevant regulations are now being amended, including provisions to extend coverage to bad debts from non-bank lenders, which are currently excluded by law.