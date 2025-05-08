Thai Household Debt Mountain Remains at THB 13.5 Tillion Despite Dip in Bad Loans

Thailand's household debt pile remains a significant concern, hovering around 13.5 trillion baht in the first quarter of 2025, according to the National Credit Bureau (NCB).

While there was a slight dip in non-performing loans (NPLs), the head of the NCB, Surapol Opasatien, has highlighted a substantial increase in proactive debt restructuring and urged for greater compassion and support for borrowers battling to stay afloat.

Surapol revealed the latest figures in a Facebook post, noting that while the overall national household debt stands at 16.2 trillion baht, the data collected by the Credit Bureau from over 160 financial institutions accounts for 13.5 trillion baht.

Within this, NPLs have fallen slightly to 1.19 trillion baht, a decrease of 30 billion baht since January. This bad debt affects 5.15 million individuals across 9.13 million accounts.

A closer look at smaller bad debts, those under 100,000 baht, reveals a total of 120 billion baht, representing about 10% of all NPLs and impacting 3.28 million borrowers with 4.44 million accounts.

Surapol argued that a comprehensive strategy to address this segment could provide relief to millions.

