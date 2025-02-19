Thai loan growth hits 15-year low amid economic concerns

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has reported the lowest commercial bank loan growth in 15 years, with a 0.4 per cent contraction in 2024.

This marks the sharpest decline since 2009 and follows a 0.3% fall in 2023, raising concerns about the health of the Thai economy.

The BOT attributes the slump to reduced loan demand from both retail and small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) borrowers, as banks tighten lending criteria in response to growing credit risks.

This comes despite a fall in non-performing loans (NPLs), which dropped to 2.78% in the fourth quarter of 2024 from 2.97% in the previous quarter.

BOT assistant governor of supervision group, Suwannee Jatsadasak, highlighted that nearly all loan categories experienced weak or negative growth, with the exception of large corporate loans. Retail lending was particularly affected, contracting by 1.9%, driven by a significant 9.9% decline in hire purchase agreements.

This cautious approach by banks reflects concerns about rising NPLs. While the BOT has noted a decrease in car repossessions and a subsequent improvement in used car prices, it remains vigilant.

SME lending also contracted, while consumer loans continued their downward trend, especially hire-purchase loans, which are suffering from structural issues and slow recovery of incomes among vulnerable groups.