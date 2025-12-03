Hat Yai chokes on piles of rotting waste after floods, foul smell spreads citywide

As floodwaters recede and Hat Yai enters the recovery phase on December 2, residents have begun cleaning their homes and piling flood-damaged belongings along streets across the municipality. Many waterlogged items have now rotted, producing strong foul odours across the city, especially around fresh markets and shops selling chilled meat, where spoiled produce has begun to smell heavily. Some areas still lack water for cleaning.

More than 100 garbage trucks were deployed today to remove rubbish from communities, aiming to reopen roads and ease the suffering of residents. However, the waste backlog is so large that many estimate the clean-up could take over seven days.

Drone footage has revealed mountains of rubbish covering at least 10 rai. Trucks from the Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO), the Royal Irrigation Department, and the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) have transported flood-damaged waste to a temporary dumping site at the Saphan Dam Intersection on Phetkasem Road, before sending it onward for disposal at the city’s main landfill.

The waste includes destroyed household belongings such as wooden furniture, plastic debris, mattresses, clothing, electronic equipment, and goods from local businesses — including vendors at Kim Yong Market and other markets throughout Hat Yai Municipality. Once brought to temporary holding areas, excavators load the rubbish into six-wheel lorries belonging to the Songkhla PAO, which then transport it to Ko Taeo in Mueang District for disposal, including processing at the waste-to-energy facility.