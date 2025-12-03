PM Wong thanks Thai, Malaysian help for stranded Singaporeans in Hat Yai

PM Wong added that he is deeply saddened by the news of severe flooding that has affected communities in Southeast Asia. Nearly 900 people in the region have been killed amid deadly downpours, and a further 350 have died in Sri Lanka.

“To all those affected, and to the brave responders battling the waters to keep others safe, our thoughts and prayers are with you,” he said.

Floods have also struck Indonesia, where the death toll from the deluge and landslides has surpassed 600, and Malaysia, where around 8,500 people remain displaced in temporary relief centres on December 2.