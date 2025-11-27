Flood damage in southern provinces could cost SMEs up to 15 billion baht: OSMEP

The Office of Small and Medium Enterprise Promotion (OSMEP) has assessed that the flooding in seven southern provinces is causing massive economic damage, particularly in Hat Yai, Songkhla, a hub for hundreds of thousands of SMEs.

Wittawat Lamsam, Assistant Director of OSMEP, stated that the daily losses for SMEs in Hat Yai alone amount to approximately 1.5 billion baht. If the situation continues for a month, total losses could reach 10-15 billion baht, putting SMEs in a severe crisis, with no income and increased costs, potentially rendering many businesses unsustainable.

There are over 200,000 SMEs affected by the flooding in the seven provinces, primarily businesses such as shopfronts, retailers, and those with significant inventory. These businesses are facing challenges in terms of both operations and stock losses.