Finance Ministry sets up financial aid centre for southern flood victims

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas has established an operations centre within the Finance Ministry to provide comprehensive aid to southern flood victims, from crisis response to rehabilitation.

Ekniti told reporters on Thursday that he had ordered the Finance Ministry to set up the Wayuphak Aid Operations Centre to manage aid and monitor the southern flood situation closely.

He assigned Lawan Saengsanit, Permanent Secretary of the Finance Ministry, to lead the coordination efforts across all agencies under the Finance Ministry to assist southern flood victims, including government agencies, state enterprises, and specialized financial institutions (SFIs).