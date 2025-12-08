Prime minister vows to use military force ‘in all necessary cases’ in response to Cambodia

In a televised address on the Television Pool of Thailand, Anutin said that since December 7 2025 there had been armed engagements between Thai and Cambodian forces at multiple locations along the border. He said the government had been closely monitoring the situation at every stage and had ordered security agencies to fully integrate their efforts to protect civilians and strictly defend Thailand’s sovereignty.
The government, he stressed, remains firmly committed to safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in line with international law and Thailand’s legitimate right to self-defence.
He said the NSC met earlier on Monday and resolved that the government would act in accordance with its decision:
Thailand will conduct military operations in all necessary cases, depending on conditions on the ground; and additional military measures will be taken where required.
Anutin said the government has full confidence in the capabilities of the Thai armed forces, which he said are operating prudently, under clear rules on the use of force and humanitarian principles, to protect civilians and maintain order along the border.
He also expressed concern for residents evacuated to temporary shelters in border provinces, adding that he had ordered all agencies to take close care of them — including housing, security, food, drinking water, medical services and other essential welfare — to the fullest extent possible.
To prevent panic and misinformation, the prime minister urged the public to follow updates only through official channels. He assigned the Defence Ministry and Foreign Ministry as the lead agencies for public communication on all issues related to the situation. The government, he said, will coordinate information with all branches of the armed forces and security agencies to ensure that statements released to the public are accurate, clear and consistent.
Anutin went on to say that protecting the nation and the safety of its people is the highest duty of both the government and the armed forces. Thailand, he insisted, does not seek violence and “has never been the side that initiates or invades”.
However, he made clear that Thailand “will not allow any violation of its sovereignty” and will act with reason and caution, guided by the principles of peace, security and humanitarian considerations.
He pledged that the government will continue to keep the public informed and will take all necessary measures to safeguard national security, sovereignty and territorial integrity, while doing its utmost to protect the Thai people.
Anutin closed his address by asking the public to place their trust in the government and the capabilities of the Thai armed forces, and to give their moral support to the current military operations.