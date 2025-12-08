Prime minister vows to use military force ‘in all necessary cases’ in response to Cambodia

In a televised address on the Television Pool of Thailand, Anutin said that since December 7 2025 there had been armed engagements between Thai and Cambodian forces at multiple locations along the border. He said the government had been closely monitoring the situation at every stage and had ordered security agencies to fully integrate their efforts to protect civilians and strictly defend Thailand’s sovereignty.

The government, he stressed, remains firmly committed to safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in line with international law and Thailand’s legitimate right to self-defence.

He said the NSC met earlier on Monday and resolved that the government would act in accordance with its decision:

Thailand will conduct military operations in all necessary cases, depending on conditions on the ground; and additional military measures will be taken where required.