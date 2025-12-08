RTA says another Thai soldier feared dead, raising possible death toll to two

Heavy fighting and multiple flashpoints along the border

According to Winthai, heavy fighting broke out at about 5am at Chong Bok Pass in Nam Yuen district of Ubon Ratchathani, when Cambodian troops used rifles, artillery and fire-support weapons to attack Thai positions.

Evidence showed that Cambodian forces also opened fire in the areas of Chong An Ma, Prasat Khana, Prasat Ta Kwai and Prasat Ta Muen Thom in Surin, as well as Huai Ta Maria in Si Sa Ket, he said.

Thai troops returned fire in line with area-specific response plans and the rules of engagement, targeting Cambodian military positions and fire-support weapon sites.

Thai air strikes ‘highly precise’ and limited to military targets

Ground forces also requested air support from the Royal Thai Air Force to neutralise Cambodian weapons threatening Thai territory, Winthai said.

He stressed that air operations targeted only Cambodian military bases in order to halt attacks that could have injured more Thai personnel.

Weapons deployed by Thai fighter jets were highly precise and did not affect Cambodian civilians, he insisted.

Winthai also explained that an F-16 fighter jet struck a casino complex because it was being used as a command centre for Cambodian military drone operations.

RTA on heightened alert, focused on civilian safety

Asked whether the fighting could spread into areas under the responsibility of the First Army Area, Winthai replied that Thai operations would remain limited to responding to Cambodian attacks.

He said RTA commander-in-chief Gen Pana Klaewplodthuk had ordered the army to be fully prepared to respond to Cambodian aggression, given the volatile situation.

The army chief was particularly concerned about civilian safety and wanted to minimise casualties, Winthai said, so he had ordered the destruction of Cambodian fire-support weapon sites.

Winthai added that the Thai military had also prepared to protect airports, hospitals and arms depots with anti-drone systems. Although airports are normally located far from the border, the army would not be complacent and would step up protective measures, he said.

Proactive strikes and evacuations as part of defence plan

Winthai said it was difficult to say whether the current clashes had escalated to the same level as the fighting in late July, as Thai operations were still being strictly limited to proportionate responses to Cambodian attacks.

For proactive operations, the Thai military would seek to destroy Cambodian BM-21 rocket launcher sites as much as possible, he said.

For defensive operations, the priority would be to continue evacuating civilians from affected zones along the Thai–Cambodian border.

