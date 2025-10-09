Water levels in major, mid-sized dams rise to 85% of capacity: ONWR

The Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) has instructed major dams, including the Sirikit Dam, to manage water levels effectively, as water levels in major and mid-sized dams across the country have risen to 85% of their combined capacities due to several storms earlier.

The ONWR expressed concern on Thursday, stating that more rainwater could flow into major dams as heavy rains are predicted due to the influence of Typhoon Matmo.

The ONWR reported that the water in major and mid-sized dams has reached 68,250 million cubic metres, or 85% of their total combined capacities, with about 44,129 million cubic metres (76%) available for use.