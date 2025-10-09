Water levels in major, mid-sized dams rise to 85% of capacity: ONWR

The Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) has instructed major dams, including the Sirikit Dam, to manage water levels effectively, as water levels in major and mid-sized dams across the country have risen to 85% of their combined capacities due to several storms earlier.
The ONWR expressed concern on Thursday, stating that more rainwater could flow into major dams as heavy rains are predicted due to the influence of Typhoon Matmo.
The ONWR reported that the water in major and mid-sized dams has reached 68,250 million cubic metres, or 85% of their total combined capacities, with about 44,129 million cubic metres (76%) available for use.
On Wednesday, Paitoon Kengkanchang, Deputy Secretary-General of the ONWR, visited the Sirikit Dam in Uttaradit to assess the situation. He held a meeting with representatives from the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) and other relevant agencies, including the governors of Phichit and Phitsanulok.
The meeting was informed that heavy rains, caused by the influence of several previous storms, had led to over 6,800 million cubic metres of water flowing into major dams.
Paitoon instructed EGAT and the Uttaradit Irrigation Project to release water from the Sirikit Dam carefully, balancing the amount of water released with incoming water to prevent negative impacts on downstream areas.
The ONWR also stated that as of 7 a.m. on Thursday, several central, eastern, and southern provinces would continue to be affected by heavy rains due to a strong monsoon and a monsoon trough.
Additionally, the ONWR reported that, as of Wednesday, 94 districts in 19 provinces had been impacted by flooding.