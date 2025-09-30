ONWR warns major dams near capacity, steps up water release ahead of new rains

Paitoon Kengkarnchang, Deputy Secretary-General of the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR), chaired an emergency meeting on Tuesday (September 30, 2025) with experts and representatives from relevant agencies to address the impact of Storm Bualoi, which has continued to bring heavy rainfall and flash floods to several river basins.

Following the meeting, the deputy secretary-general said that in the past 24 hours, rainfall in the Nan River Basin at Nam Pat and Thong Saen Khan districts of Uttaradit reached more than 300 millimetres, while Pong district in Phayao, within the Yom River Basin, recorded over 170 millimetres. The downpours caused flash floods and run-off in the affected areas.

The Meteorological Department and the Hydro-Informatics Institute (HII) further forecast that a low-pressure system near the Philippines may bring additional rain to the North and Northeast around October 5.

Meeting resolves to maintain main dam discharges, increase release from Chao Phraya Dam

To reduce the impact on communities and ensure effective flood management, while also reserving sufficient water for the upcoming dry season, the meeting adopted urgent resolutions for the Chao Phraya River Basin as follows: