ONWR: Bhumibol Dam almost full, but situation under control as planned

The Bhumibol Dam in Tak has reached 99.59% of its capacity, but the situation is under control as planned, and the management does not need to open the spillway, as occurred in 2011, the Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) announced on Thursday.
ONWR Deputy Secretary-General Paithoon Kengkarnchang said the water management at the dam has been carried out with optimal efficiency, and the spillway did not need to be opened, contrary to speculations on social media.
According to Paithoon, as of Thursday, the dam held 13,406 million cubic metres of water, or 99.59% of its capacity, marking the highest water level this year. On Wednesday, the dam received 65 million cubic metres of water inflow. The current discharge rate is 55 million cubic metres per day.
Paithoon added that water management at the Bhumibol Dam has been conducted in close cooperation with the ONWR, the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, the Royal Irrigation Department, and other relevant government agencies.
“The public can rest assured that the dam’s water management is proceeding according to the plan, and the situation is under control without the need to open the spillway, as we did in 2011,” Paithoon stated.
Earlier this year, the Bhumibol Dam discharged 5.3 billion cubic metres of water to create space for incoming rainwater. Paithoon noted that the amount of water inflows to the dam has been steadily decreasing, allowing the management team to gradually reduce the discharge rate to minimise the impact on downstream areas.
The planned discharge rates are as follows:
After November 22, the water level in the Bhumibol Dam will continue to drop, Paithoon confirmed.
In addition to the Bhumibol Dam, the ONWR has been managing water at other dams in the Chao Phraya basin to reduce the impact on downstream areas. The measures include:
These measures ensure that the water flow into the Chao Phraya Dam in Chainat does not rise, allowing the dam to maintain a discharge rate of 2,900 cubic metres per second, as directed by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, to avoid further impact on downstream areas.