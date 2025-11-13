ONWR: Bhumibol Dam almost full, but situation under control as planned

The Bhumibol Dam in Tak has reached 99.59% of its capacity, but the situation is under control as planned, and the management does not need to open the spillway, as occurred in 2011, the Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) announced on Thursday.

Water Management at Bhumibol Dam

ONWR Deputy Secretary-General Paithoon Kengkarnchang said the water management at the dam has been carried out with optimal efficiency, and the spillway did not need to be opened, contrary to speculations on social media.

According to Paithoon, as of Thursday, the dam held 13,406 million cubic metres of water, or 99.59% of its capacity, marking the highest water level this year. On Wednesday, the dam received 65 million cubic metres of water inflow. The current discharge rate is 55 million cubic metres per day.