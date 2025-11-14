ONWR issues urgent warning: 11 southern provinces at risk of flash floods and landslides, November 17–22, 2025

ONWR reported that weather forecasts indicate a rather strong northeast monsoon covering the Gulf of Thailand and the upper South, combined with an easterly wind wave moving across the southern region. These conditions are expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in several southern provinces.

ONWR, in coordination with the Meteorological Department, Hydro–Informatics Institute, Department of Water Resources, Department of Mineral Resources, Royal Irrigation Department, Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, and the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, has assessed weather conditions, water situations, and high-risk flood and landslide zones. They have identified areas that must be monitored closely for flash floods, forest run-off, landslides, and urban flooding—especially in low-lying areas with poor drainage—during November 17–22, 2025.