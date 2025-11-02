Southern extension of Purple Line 65% complete

The southern extension of the Purple Line, designed to connect the north and south banks of the Chao Phraya River, has progressed by 65%, with its tunnel-boring machine reaching Memorial Bridge station, the Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA) announced.

On Friday, Montree Dechasakulsom, chairman of the MRTA board of directors, and Gardphajon Udomdhammabhakdi, MRTA governor, inspected the latest progress on the fourth contract of the project covering the Memorial Bridge–Dao Khanong section.

They witnessed a milestone moment as the first tunnel-boring machine (TBM), nicknamed Pasuta TBM, broke through into the Memorial Bridge station, which is also under construction.