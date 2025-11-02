The allure of Malaysian men in Southern Thailand

Imam of Al-Furqan Mosque in Pattani, Mukhlis Mustafa Dorlohn, said this trend is not new and has become increasingly common among Malay women in Narathiwat, Yala and Pattani, who view Malaysian men as more responsible and financially stable.
"Some Thai women are drawn to Malaysian men because they are seen as more handsome, well-off and attentive. Even though they know they may become a second wife, they are willing to do so, believing it will bring a more stable life.
"For Thai women, especially those from less privileged families, marrying a Malaysian man is considered an opportunity to improve their standard of living,” he told Malaysian media in a special interview at the Yala Grand Mosque recently.
However, he said that some well-educated or affluent Thai Malay women also choose Malaysian men because they find it difficult to meet suitable partners in their own country.
"Some successful older Thai women also prefer Malaysian men, believing that local men are less capable or do not meet their expectations - especially as more of them are involved in unhealthy lifestyles,” he said.
Mukhlis noted that some Malaysian men view cross-border marriages as an opportunity to start a new life or expand their businesses, given the lower cost of doing business in Thailand compared to Malaysia.
"Some marry Thai women not purely for love but also for economic reasons, as they know that the capital needed to open a shop or start a business there is much lower,” he explained.
He added that the dowry rate in southern Thailand varies by area but averages around 100,000 baht (approximately RM12,000), and can be as low as 30,000 to 50,000 baht for middle-income families - making weddings in Thailand generally more affordable than in Malaysia.
"In the three southern provinces of Thailand, marriage procedures are simpler because of the presence of a wali am (official guardian). Once both parties agree, the process is quick and uncomplicated,” he said.
Mukhlis said the close relationship between border communities also facilitates cross-border relationships, further strengthened by social media, which has become a key platform for connections between Malaysian men and Thai women.
"Thai women are usually happy when Malaysian men visit, praise their food, and compliment their beauty. That’s often how relationships begin.
"This trend is likely to continue as long as the social and economic ties between the two countries remain strong,” he added.
Bernama
The Star
Asia News Network