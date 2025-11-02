The allure of Malaysian men in Southern Thailand

Imam of Al-Furqan Mosque in Pattani, Mukhlis Mustafa Dorlohn, said this trend is not new and has become increasingly common among Malay women in Narathiwat, Yala and Pattani, who view Malaysian men as more responsible and financially stable.

"Some Thai women are drawn to Malaysian men because they are seen as more handsome, well-off and attentive. Even though they know they may become a second wife, they are willing to do so, believing it will bring a more stable life.

"For Thai women, especially those from less privileged families, marrying a Malaysian man is considered an opportunity to improve their standard of living,” he told Malaysian media in a special interview at the Yala Grand Mosque recently.

However, he said that some well-educated or affluent Thai Malay women also choose Malaysian men because they find it difficult to meet suitable partners in their own country.