Why southern floods turned catastrophic as monsoon trough triggers heaviest rainfall in 300 years

The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) says an intense monsoon trough has caused catastrophic flooding across ten southern provinces, with Hat Yai experiencing its most severe deluge in three centuries.
The Smart Water Operation Centre (SWOC) of the Royal Irrigation Department explained that the heavy flooding across the South since November 19, 2025 has been caused by the combined influence of a strong monsoon trough and a low-pressure cell covering the southern and lower southern regions. This has triggered heavy to very heavy rainfall from Chumphon downwards, resulting in major flooding in ten provinces:
Accumulated 24-hour rainfall in many areas exceeded 300–500 mm.
The three-day accumulated rainfall from November 19–21 reached 630 mm, surpassing the historic 2010 Hat Yai flood, which recorded 428 mm over the same period.
Flooding in Hat Yai Municipality saw water levels ranging from 0.50 to 2.50 metres.
Water levels in major and secondary rivers — as well as multiple canals — increased sharply, leading to overflow in many areas, including:
Khlong R.1 has a drainage capacity of 1,200 cubic metres per second, significantly reducing the volume of water flowing into Hat Yai Municipality.
Although rainfall continues in some areas, it is showing a downward trend. If no new heavy rain occurs, officials expect the situation to ease and return to normal within 3–5 days.
The Royal Irrigation Department has deployed:
to accelerate drainage from the worst-hit zones.
The RID noted that the rainfall this time exceeded the design capacity of Khlong Phuminat Damri (Khlong R.1).
However, the canal still played a crucial role in reducing the volume of water flowing into Hat Yai district. Officials emphasised that without R.1, the flooding in Hat Yai would likely have been far more severe than what occurred.