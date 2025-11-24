Why southern floods turned catastrophic as monsoon trough triggers heaviest rainfall in 300 years







Hat Yai hit by its heaviest rainfall in 300 years

Songkhla province experienced intense rainfall across all districts, with Hat Yai recording its highest rainfall on November 21, 2025, measuring 335 mm, marking the heaviest single-day rainfall in 300 years.

The three-day accumulated rainfall from November 19–21 reached 630 mm, surpassing the historic 2010 Hat Yai flood, which recorded 428 mm over the same period.

Flooding in Hat Yai Municipality saw water levels ranging from 0.50 to 2.50 metres.



Rivers and canals surged rapidly, causing widespread overflow

Water levels in major and secondary rivers — as well as multiple canals — increased sharply, leading to overflow in many areas, including:

Khlong Wad

Khlong U-Taphao

Khlong Tam

Khlong Wah

Khlong Phuminat Damri (Drainage Canal R.1) — a newly constructed canal designed to divert water from Khlong U-Taphao into Songkhla Lake

Khlong R.1 has a drainage capacity of 1,200 cubic metres per second, significantly reducing the volume of water flowing into Hat Yai Municipality.

Although rainfall continues in some areas, it is showing a downward trend. If no new heavy rain occurs, officials expect the situation to ease and return to normal within 3–5 days.