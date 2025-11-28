'Ekniti' urges Thailand to seize opportunities in new global order, highlights foreign interest in key sectors

To address these challenges, the government has launched the "Thailand Fast Pass" project, which has already been approved by the Economic Cabinet and the Cabinet to remove these obstacles and allow investment to proceed. "This unlocking process does not require any new budget allocation. For the long-term solution, real issues faced by over 80 large-scale projects, each valued at over THB 1 billion, will be addressed through the government's 'Guillotine' reform to improve regulations and establish a digital permitting system," Ekniti added.

Moreover, the government is accelerating the development of energy infrastructure to support new investments, particularly in clean energy for digital and AI technologies, including the construction of data centers. The government is also pushing for direct power purchase agreements (PPA) between private companies to allow them to invest in and sell clean energy. This requires regulatory reform by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

Thailand’s abundance of land and reservoirs also presents a significant advantage. The government plans to use over 10 million rai of state-owned land to develop solar farms or floating solar power plants, offering low lease rates to create a clean energy production base.

To address the global climate regulation, Europe will soon implement the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), imposing carbon taxes on five types of products. In response, the Thai government supports the Low Carbon City project in collaboration with the World Bank to create a model for carbon reduction. This initiative builds on the Saraburi Model, which results from cooperation between the private sector, government, and local communities.

The government is also promoting the use of biofuels and ethanol from agriculture to meet the growing demand in Europe and Japan, thus creating value for farmers.

Additionally, the government is focusing on human resource development, particularly reskilling and upskilling to prepare for the AI-driven world. While many Thais are skilled in social media, there is a lack of digital and AI expertise for professional use. To address this, over 78,000 businesses have signed up for training, with the government launching the "Let’s Go Halves Plus" program. This program focuses on long-term outcomes, offering AI training, basic household accounting, and online sales skills. The program partners with food delivery platforms and participating banks, offering low-interest loans up to THB 50,000 to reduce informal lending.

Additionally, the BOI has allocated over THB 10 billion from its Competitiveness Enhancement Fund to focus on reskilling and upskilling in high-demand areas such as data centers, cloud computing, and applications.