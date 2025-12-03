Ekniti outlines four strategies to reset Thailand's economy

Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Finance Minister, delivered a keynote address at the "Go Thailand 2026: Beyond Survival" event hosted by Thansettakij on Tuesday (December 2). He highlighted the urgent need to “reset” Thailand’s economic structure in four key areas:

Reset growth and stop relying on past successes

Ekniti pointed out that Thailand’s economic growth has significantly slowed, from an average of 7% in the 1990s to just 2% today. This decline reflects Thailand's dependence on past investments.

"If we compare Thailand to a factory, it has become outdated and no longer produces goods that meet global demands. Even rice is still sold the same way, while cars have shifted to EVs and hybrids, and tourists now seek wellness. We need a complete reset," he said.

Ekniti proposed a shift towards domestic growth, aiming to ease household debt and improve SMEs’ liquidity. The year 2026 was designated as the "Year of Investment" to help drive this transformation.