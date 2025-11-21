Ekniti continues US tariff talks despite PM’s dissolution announcement

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said ongoing tariff negotiations with the United States will continue uninterrupted, even after Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced that he is prepared to dissolve the House on December 12, 2025.

Ekniti stressed that, in the event of dissolution, the government will remain in a caretaker capacity, meaning economic diplomacy and trade negotiations can and must continue. He added that his negotiating team has already coordinated closely with the Commerce Ministry to map out the next steps for talks with Washington.

The United States remains Thailand’s largest export market, accounting for around 18% of total shipments. Ekniti said Thailand must both defend and strengthen its position in the US market while simultaneously exploring new markets and expanding trade frameworks, whether through FTAs or bilateral agreements, to enhance competitiveness for Thai businesses.

“Trade negotiations with the United States will continue. This information was confirmed during discussions between the Prime Minister and President Trump,” Ekniti said.

He noted, however, that during a caretaker period the government cannot sign or seek parliamentary approval for new treaties. Even so, preparatory work, negotiations and market expansion efforts should not pause and will move forward as planned.