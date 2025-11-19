Anutin: Trump backs Thai demining, signals possible cut in US tariffs

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Tuesday discussed his recent conversation with US President Donald Trump regarding the escalating tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Anutin described Trump as “straightforward”, saying their exchange was open and without hidden conditions. Trump, he said, expressed concern about Thailand’s landmine clearance, after Thailand signalled that any further Cambodian violations of the agreement would lead Bangkok to suspend its participation in the Joint Declaration.

“Suspension does not mean cancellation,” Anutin stressed. “We are continuing demining operations based on our own decisions. Previously both sides had to move together, but now we are clearing mines on humanitarian grounds — exactly what the US president wants.”

According to Anutin, Trump also promised to tell Cambodia not to obstruct Thailand’s demining efforts and to encourage the clearance to proceed as quickly as possible.

“The faster we do it, the more he’ll chop off a few percentage points of the tariff,” Anutin quoted Trump as saying. “Whether it was a joke or not, when someone at that level says it, we must do our part the best we can.”