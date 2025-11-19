Anutin: Trump backs Thai demining, signals possible cut in US tariffs

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Tuesday discussed his recent conversation with US President Donald Trump regarding the escalating tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border.
Anutin described Trump as “straightforward”, saying their exchange was open and without hidden conditions. Trump, he said, expressed concern about Thailand’s landmine clearance, after Thailand signalled that any further Cambodian violations of the agreement would lead Bangkok to suspend its participation in the Joint Declaration.
“Suspension does not mean cancellation,” Anutin stressed. “We are continuing demining operations based on our own decisions. Previously both sides had to move together, but now we are clearing mines on humanitarian grounds — exactly what the US president wants.”
According to Anutin, Trump also promised to tell Cambodia not to obstruct Thailand’s demining efforts and to encourage the clearance to proceed as quickly as possible.
“The faster we do it, the more he’ll chop off a few percentage points of the tariff,” Anutin quoted Trump as saying. “Whether it was a joke or not, when someone at that level says it, we must do our part the best we can.”
Asked whether he raised concerns about linking tariff negotiations to the border issue, Anutin said he had discussed the matter with both Trump and Malaysia’s prime minister. However, the USTR statement was released before those discussions took place.
“Don’t get too serious about these details — things can change at any time,” he said. “Situations evolve, and our responsibility is to adjust for the greatest benefit to the country.”
He emphasised that his earlier remarks were made under different circumstances and that Thailand must adapt flexibly — especially when national safety and border conditions shift rapidly.
Asked whether the US or Malaysia, as witnesses to the peace agreement, had pressed Cambodia to apologise for the landmine blast that severed a Thai soldier’s leg, Anutin said Thailand had already conveyed its position.
“We requested an apology and expression of regret. The regret has come — the apology will follow step by step.”
On whether Thailand still hopes US tariffs could fall below the current 19%, Anutin replied that Thailand should seize every opportunity.
“When the US misunderstands our actions, they may warn us about tariffs. We simply clarify: if we fail to comply, tariffs may rise, but if we do comply, will they fall? That is our right to negotiate. This is all negotiation — they protect their interests, we protect ours, and we find common ground.”
Asked whether the US will act if Cambodia continues violating the peace terms, the prime minister said:
“They will have to speak with Cambodia — they are witnesses. Any violation is a violation against Thailand. We have already made our position very clear, in all 11 points.”