Trump says Thailand and Cambodia “going to be fine” after border conflict calls

Reuters reported that U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he believed Thailand and Cambodia were “going to be fine” after he held calls with both sides to help ease renewed tensions along their shared border. His remarks came despite Thailand’s insistence on an apology from Phnom Penh before it would recommit to the ceasefire agreement.

Thailand this week suspended the U.S.-brokered ceasefire, demanding that Cambodia apologise for allegedly planting new landmines that severely injured Thai soldiers—allegations that Cambodia has denied.

Tensions over the long-disputed border escalated into five days of fighting in July, leaving at least 48 people dead and forcing around 300,000 people to flee temporarily. A ceasefire was later brokered by Trump together with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

“I spoke to the prime ministers of both countries and they’re doing great. I think they’re going to be fine,” Trump told reporters on Friday evening.