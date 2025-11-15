Cambodian PM talks border peace with Trump, reaffirming commitment to lasting resolution

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet took to Facebook on Saturday to announce that he had spoken with US President Donald Trump about the ongoing situation along the Cambodia-Thailand border, aiming to further push for the implementation of the peace agreement between the two countries.
In his post, Hun Manet expressed gratitude to President Trump for initiating and facilitating the ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand, which led to the successful signing of the Kuala Lumpur Joint Declaration. This agreement is seen as a step towards lasting peace between the two nations.
He added, “On behalf of the Cambodian people, I would like to express my sincere thanks to President Trump for his initiative, which led to the ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand and the success of the Kuala Lumpur Declaration. Cambodia remains committed to continuing the implementation of this declaration, and we hope both parties will continue to work together based on the agreed principles and bilateral mechanisms.”
Hun Manet also noted that President Trump had clearly expressed his desire for a lasting peace between Cambodia and Thailand and would continue to closely monitor the situation to ensure that there would be no further clashes along the border.
The Cambodian leader reaffirmed Cambodia’s position on peaceful border resolution and compliance with the agreed principles and mechanisms for addressing the Cambodia-Thailand border dispute. He reiterated his hope that both countries would continue to collaborate in efforts to establish a long-lasting peace.
In conclusion, Hun Manet stated that Cambodia would continue its commitment to resolving the border issue peacefully, in line with the previously agreed principles and mechanisms, to ensure sustainable peace between the two countries.