Cambodian PM talks border peace with Trump, reaffirming commitment to lasting resolution

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet took to Facebook on Saturday to announce that he had spoken with US President Donald Trump about the ongoing situation along the Cambodia-Thailand border, aiming to further push for the implementation of the peace agreement between the two countries.

In his post, Hun Manet expressed gratitude to President Trump for initiating and facilitating the ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand, which led to the successful signing of the Kuala Lumpur Joint Declaration. This agreement is seen as a step towards lasting peace between the two nations.

He added, “On behalf of the Cambodian people, I would like to express my sincere thanks to President Trump for his initiative, which led to the ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand and the success of the Kuala Lumpur Declaration. Cambodia remains committed to continuing the implementation of this declaration, and we hope both parties will continue to work together based on the agreed principles and bilateral mechanisms.”