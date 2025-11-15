White House says Trump phoned Thailand and Cambodia to ease renewed border tensions

The White House revealed that US President Donald Trump held telephone discussions with representatives of the Thai and Cambodian governments on Friday in an effort to help defuse the latest outbreak of tensions between the two countries. He also consulted with Malaysia to support broader efforts to end violence in the region.
The US leader’s outreach followed Thailand’s announcement that it was suspending the US-brokered ceasefire agreement, demanding that Cambodia apologise for allegations of newly planted landmines along the border — accusations Cambodia has fully denied.
According to the White House statement, President Trump spoke with both sides to mediate the conflict and coordinated with Malaysia to strengthen efforts aimed at restoring calm.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim welcomed Washington’s active role, praising the US president for pushing Thailand and Cambodia towards a sustainable resolution. He said he had spoken directly with President Trump about the latest developments and reaffirmed that both parties were ready to pursue dialogue and diplomacy.
In a Facebook post, Anwar wrote:
“I had a meeting with the President of the United States Donald Trump a moment ago to discuss the latest developments in the Cambodia–Thailand border.
I express the readiness of Cambodia and Thailand to continue choosing the space of dialogue and diplomatic efforts as a way of effective solution.
I reiterate that both countries have withdrawn military fists from the border, in line with the approach agreed under the Kuala Lumpur Peace Treaty Framework.
Therefore, I welcome the active role of President Trump who has also contacted the Prime Ministers of Cambodia and Thailand to ensure any differences are handled orderly, to guarantee regional stability and harmony.”
International media reported on Monday that the Thai Army Chief had declared the suspension of all agreements with Cambodia following the latest landmine explosion near the border, further heightening tensions after clashes in July.