White House says Trump phoned Thailand and Cambodia to ease renewed border tensions

The White House revealed that US President Donald Trump held telephone discussions with representatives of the Thai and Cambodian governments on Friday in an effort to help defuse the latest outbreak of tensions between the two countries. He also consulted with Malaysia to support broader efforts to end violence in the region.

The US leader’s outreach followed Thailand’s announcement that it was suspending the US-brokered ceasefire agreement, demanding that Cambodia apologise for allegations of newly planted landmines along the border — accusations Cambodia has fully denied.

According to the White House statement, President Trump spoke with both sides to mediate the conflict and coordinated with Malaysia to strengthen efforts aimed at restoring calm.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim welcomed Washington’s active role, praising the US president for pushing Thailand and Cambodia towards a sustainable resolution. He said he had spoken directly with President Trump about the latest developments and reaffirmed that both parties were ready to pursue dialogue and diplomacy.