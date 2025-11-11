Malaysian PM Anwar posts video defending role in Thai-Cambodian peace efforts

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday (November 11) posted a video on his official Facebook page showing a parliamentary debate between the prime minister and opposition MPs over Malaysia’s role in facilitating the Kuala Lumpur Peace Agreement between Thailand and Cambodia.
In his accompanying statement, written in Bahasa Malaysia, Anwar addressed growing political criticism in Malaysia, following the renewed border tensions, after a Thai soldier was injured by a landmine near the Cambodian border on Monday, an incident that has raised concerns about the peace process.
“The Kuala Lumpur Peace Agreement between Thailand and Cambodia was negotiated directly by the governments of both countries,” Anwar wrote.
“Curiously, some opposition figures have loudly hailed a former general—who has never won an election—as a hero, merely to undermine Malaysia’s role.”
Anwar clarified that all terms and conditions of the peace accord were determined solely by Thailand and Cambodia, while Malaysia only acted as a facilitator.
He also criticised the opposition for celebrating the suspension of the peace process, saying such actions risk reigniting conflict.
“What is even more puzzling is that the opposition cheered when the agreement was suspended, an act that risks reigniting tensions. Are they truly pleased to see peace being threatened, simply to discredit the government?”