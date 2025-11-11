Malaysian PM Anwar posts video defending role in Thai-Cambodian peace efforts

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday (November 11) posted a video on his official Facebook page showing a parliamentary debate between the prime minister and opposition MPs over Malaysia’s role in facilitating the Kuala Lumpur Peace Agreement between Thailand and Cambodia.

In his accompanying statement, written in Bahasa Malaysia, Anwar addressed growing political criticism in Malaysia, following the renewed border tensions, after a Thai soldier was injured by a landmine near the Cambodian border on Monday, an incident that has raised concerns about the peace process.