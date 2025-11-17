PM to send letter to Trump reaffirming Thailand’s suspension of joint declaration

• The prime minister will send an official letter to US President Donald Trump to reaffirm Thailand’s stance on suspending the Joint Declaration with Cambodia.

• The suspension followed Cambodia’s violation of the agreement, particularly the laying of new landmines along the border.

• The letter will focus solely on Thai–Cambodian border security and will not address trade negotiations with the United States.

On November 17, 2025, at Government House, Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General of the Department of Information and Foreign Ministry spokesperson, briefed the media on the Thai–Cambodian border situation and Thailand’s international trade consultations, joined by representatives from the armed forces and the Commerce Ministry.

He announced that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who also serves as interior minister, is preparing an official letter to US President Donald Trump to reiterate Thailand’s position on the temporary suspension of the Joint Declaration with Cambodia.

Nikorndej said the letter follows earlier phone discussions between the two leaders.