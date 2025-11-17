PM to send letter to Trump reaffirming Thailand’s suspension of joint declaration

• The prime minister will send an official letter to US President Donald Trump to reaffirm Thailand’s stance on suspending the Joint Declaration with Cambodia.
• The suspension followed Cambodia’s violation of the agreement, particularly the laying of new landmines along the border.
• The letter will focus solely on Thai–Cambodian border security and will not address trade negotiations with the United States.
On November 17, 2025, at Government House, Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General of the Department of Information and Foreign Ministry spokesperson, briefed the media on the Thai–Cambodian border situation and Thailand’s international trade consultations, joined by representatives from the armed forces and the Commerce Ministry.
He announced that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who also serves as interior minister, is preparing an official letter to US President Donald Trump to reiterate Thailand’s position on the temporary suspension of the Joint Declaration with Cambodia.
Nikorndej said the letter follows earlier phone discussions between the two leaders.
“The prime minister will send a formal letter to President Trump to reaffirm Thailand’s position and underline the importance of Cambodia returning to full compliance with the Joint Declaration — especially regarding mine-clearance obligations. Evidence clearly shows Cambodia laid new landmines and must take responsibility. The future of the Joint Declaration now depends on Cambodia’s actions,” he said.
He added that the Foreign Ministry hopes international pressure will encourage Cambodia to return to compliance. President Trump, he said, understands Thailand’s concerns.
The letter will focus on border-security issues, outlining Thailand’s principles and expectations. Trade matters with the US will not be included in the letter.
Nikorndej outlined the actions taken by the Foreign Ministry since the recent incidents. Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow telephoned Cambodia’s deputy PM and foreign minister immediately after the landmine explosion and clash at Ban Nong Ya Kaeo, Sa Kaeo province, to lodge an initial protest. Thailand later issued two formal protest notes via the Cambodian Embassy in Bangkok.
Thailand also briefed and consulted with the US and Malaysia. Letters were sent by the prime minister to President Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who co-witnessed the Joint Declaration. Copies of the letter were circulated to other ASEAN leaders.
The letters emphasised that Thailand has always upheld the path of peace and adhered to the Joint Declaration — but Cambodia’s violation left Thailand with no choice but to exercise its right to temporarily suspend implementation to safeguard sovereignty, territorial integrity and civilian safety. Thailand will resume implementation only when Cambodia shows sincerity and corrective action.
Over the past 48 hours, the PM has held multiple phone calls with President Trump and PM Anwar. He raised three main issues:
Nikorndej said Thailand has also acted under the Ottawa Convention framework. Thailand lodged a protest note through Japan, the convention’s chair, requesting that the letter be circulated to all state parties. Another letter has been sent to the UN Secretary-General, informing him of Cambodia’s new landmine deployment and provocations at Ban Nong Ya Kaeo. Thailand will raise the matter at the 22nd Meeting of State Parties in Geneva during December 1–5.
Thailand has also briefed the UN Security Council, submitting protest notes through Sierra Leone, the UNSC president. These letters have been circulated among UNSC member states and posted publicly on the Foreign Ministry’s website.
The Foreign Ministry will continue explaining Thailand’s position to the international community and foreign media at every opportunity, including at the Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum, and through scheduled briefings with foreign correspondents this week and next week.
Thailand will also advance issues previously highlighted at ASEAN and APEC, notably online scam suppression, and will host an international ministerial meeting on countering online fraud in December.