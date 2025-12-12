Border centre chief says Thai military operations continue in full despite House dissolution

Air Chief Marshal Prapas Sonjaidee, director of the Joint Information Centre on the Thai-Cambodian Border Situation, said on Friday that although the House of Representatives was dissolved on December 11, the government remains in office and fully empowered by law to safeguard national security and ensure continuous protection of Thai citizens.

He said the border situation remains tense due to Cambodian incursions and attacks initiated on Thai territory in several areas. As a result, the Thai armed forces have had to exercise their right of self-defence under Thai law and international law, with the sole aim of ending threats to civilian lives and upholding national sovereignty.

Prapas stressed that the government and the armed forces continue to issue orders and conduct operations with their full legal authority. Martial law in the border areas is in effect under Thailand’s security legislation, and the Joint Information Centre will provide transparent updates so the public receives accurate information.

Thailand, he said, remains committed to peaceful means and desires peace with Cambodia, but at the same time will defend Thai territory firmly and lawfully, placing the safety and peace of the Thai people above all else.