Philippines suspends rice imports for 60 days, hitting Thai exporters

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr announced after a Cabinet meeting that he would order a 60-day suspension of rice imports, from September 1 to October 30, 2025, to ease the impact of falling paddy prices during the harvest season.

The move follows a proposal from Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, who recommended a temporary halt to rice imports.

The Philippine Department of Agriculture (DA) reported that the domestic rice market has been under pressure from cheap imported rice, forcing some traders to buy paddy from farmers at only 8–10 pesos per kilogram, well below the production cost of 12–14 pesos per kilogram. Farmers blamed the influx of cheap imports as the main reason for the depressed farmgate prices.

According to the Thailand's Office of Commercial Affairs in Manila, the suspension applies to regular milled rice and well-milled rice, while basmati and other speciality rice varieties will be exempted.