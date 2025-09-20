Sticky rice: a traditional staple with modern health appeal

Sticky rice is a unique variety of rice distinguished by its high amylopectin content, which makes the grains sticky, and clump together when cooked, unlike regular rice, which tends to remain separate. It comes in several types, including white sticky rice, black or purple sticky rice, and jasmine sticky rice. The darker varieties are rich in anthocyanins, powerful antioxidants that help slow cellular ageing and reduce inflammation.

Although long rooted in the food culture of Thailand’s Northeast, sticky rice offers notable nutritional benefits. It provides high energy through carbohydrates, making it suitable for those with physically demanding jobs.