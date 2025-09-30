Commerce Minister outlines measures to boost economy and accelerate US trade talks

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun addressed parliament during the Cabinet policy presentation on Tuesday, highlighting key government and Ministry of Commerce initiatives. These include trade negotiations with the United States, measures to reduce the cost of living, prevent low-quality imports and nominee companies, enhance SME capabilities, and support agricultural products.

Suphajee explained that progress has been made in reciprocal tariff negotiations with the US, culminating in a Joint Statement on July 31, 2025. Given the limited timeframe for government work, Thailand aims to finalise the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART) by the end of the year, covering goods, services, and investment. Negotiations will be conducted carefully to avoid adverse impacts on domestic production and markets.

Additionally, the Ministry of Commerce has designated the Department of Foreign Trade as the sole authority to issue Certificates of Origin (C/O) for exports to the US. The ministry has increased the list of monitored products to 65 items and implemented AI-based verification of origin, along with strict anti-fraud measures. This has dramatically reduced counterfeit C/Os: from 149 in 2022 and 168 in 2023, to just 5 in 2024, and none recorded in 2025 so far.