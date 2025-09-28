Suphajee hopes to seal G-to-G rice deal with China on 50th anniversary of ties

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun expressed hope that Thailand and China could finalise a government-to-government (G-to-G) deal to allow the sale of an additional 280,000 tonnes of rice.

She delivered her remarks at the Thailand-China Cooperation Expo 2025, held on Saturday evening at the Royal Jubilee Ballroom of Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani. The event marked the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese diplomatic relations.

Senior leaders attend 50th anniversary event

The ceremony was attended by Privy Councillor Gen Paibul Khumchaya, Chinese ambassador Zhang Jianwei, Labour Minister Trinuch Thienthong, Poj Aramwattananont, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, Narongsak Putthapornmongkol, chairman of the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, and Liu Quanlei, chairman of the Chinese Enterprises Association in Thailand.