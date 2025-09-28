Suphajee hopes to seal G-to-G rice deal with China on 50th anniversary of ties

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun expressed hope that Thailand and China could finalise a government-to-government (G-to-G) deal to allow the sale of an additional 280,000 tonnes of rice.
She delivered her remarks at the Thailand-China Cooperation Expo 2025, held on Saturday evening at the Royal Jubilee Ballroom of Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani. The event marked the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese diplomatic relations.
The ceremony was attended by Privy Councillor Gen Paibul Khumchaya, Chinese ambassador Zhang Jianwei, Labour Minister Trinuch Thienthong, Poj Aramwattananont, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, Narongsak Putthapornmongkol, chairman of the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, and Liu Quanlei, chairman of the Chinese Enterprises Association in Thailand.
In her speech, Suphajee highlighted that China has been Thailand’s top trading partner for 12 consecutive years. During the first eight months of this year, bilateral trade rose by 28.1% to around US$96.25 billion, or 3.2 trillion baht.
Suphajee noted that China’s imports of Thai rice had already increased significantly in the first eight months of the year, though she did not give figures. She expressed hope that the two governments could soon reach an agreement to complete delivery of the remaining 280,000 tonnes of rice under a G-to-G framework.
The outstanding shipment is believed to be part of an earlier 1-million-tonne purchase contract stemming from a broader Memorandum of Understanding signed in December 2014 for a total of 2 million tonnes.
Suphajee said completing the deal would symbolise the close ties between Thailand and China.
Suphajee also voiced hope that Chinese tourists would continue to visit Thailand in large numbers during China’s National Day Golden Week from October 1–8. She thanked Chinese travellers for helping to revive the Thai economy, saying:
“Please be assured that the Thai government and Thai people will warmly welcome and take very good care of Chinese tourists during Golden Week.”
She further thanked China for being the largest source of foreign direct investment in Thailand, with projects in clean energy, electric vehicles, advanced electronics, and biotechnology.
The commerce minister outlined five areas of future cooperation: connectivity in infrastructure and logistics; green economy and clean energy; technology and innovation; agriculture and food security; and exchanges in education, culture, and tourism.
She added that the Commerce Ministry would continue promoting cooperation under the ASEAN-China Free Trade Area and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), while also pursuing new memoranda of understanding with Chinese provinces.
To strengthen business ties, the ministry will encourage Thai traders to participate in major trade fairs in China, such as the China International Import Expo (CIIE) 2025 in Shanghai. At the same time, Chinese businesses have been invited to join trade fairs in Thailand, including the Bangkok Gems & Jewellery Fair.
Suphajee said the ministry has also opened trade promotion offices in eight major Chinese cities to help facilitate bilateral trade.