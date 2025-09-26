Suphajee vows swift results from urgent economic policies within 4 months

At the Commerce Ministry headquarters in Nonthaburi on Friday, Suphajee officially assumed office, paying respects to the ministry’s sacred shrine and being welcomed by Permanent Secretary Vuttikrai Leewiraphan and senior executives.
Speaking to the press, Suphajee outlined her priorities as minister, stressing that while detailed policies will be confirmed after the prime minister’s address to Parliament next week, her ministry will focus on balancing the interests of buyers and sellers both domestically and internationally. She emphasised that this would require coordination across ministries.
She highlighted urgent tasks already set by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, who leads the government’s economic team. These include “quick wins” and “quick big wins” to lay a stronger foundation for the economy.
When asked about the government’s limited timeframe to deliver results, Suphajee said responsibility was more important than concern.
“In the next four months, concrete results must be visible. The ministry will focus on seasonal agricultural goods such as rice and coffee, while also driving international trade negotiations through joint agreements and trade missions with clear target countries,” she said.
On the baht’s strength, she admitted it posed difficulties for exporters and said the economic team would act collectively. The Commerce Ministry, she added, will ensure policies are implemented effectively to support exporters.
Regarding low farm prices, she noted that the ministry already tracks seasonal supply and demand data, allowing for advanced preparations before harvests such as rice and coffee later this year.
Asked whether she felt pressured as the sole minister without deputies, Suphajee replied that she had confidence in her team.
“The ministry has many capable officials. My role is to bring fresh perspectives while working closely with permanent secretaries, deputies and directors-general,” she said.
On October 1, Suphajee will formally deliver her policy directives to ministry executives and officials.