Suphajee vows swift results from urgent economic policies within 4 months

At the Commerce Ministry headquarters in Nonthaburi on Friday, Suphajee officially assumed office, paying respects to the ministry’s sacred shrine and being welcomed by Permanent Secretary Vuttikrai Leewiraphan and senior executives.

Speaking to the press, Suphajee outlined her priorities as minister, stressing that while detailed policies will be confirmed after the prime minister’s address to Parliament next week, her ministry will focus on balancing the interests of buyers and sellers both domestically and internationally. She emphasised that this would require coordination across ministries.

She highlighted urgent tasks already set by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, who leads the government’s economic team. These include “quick wins” and “quick big wins” to lay a stronger foundation for the economy.