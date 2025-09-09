Hotelier Suphajee Suthumpun Tapped as Commerce Minister Amid Corporate Turmoil

The appointment of Suphajee Suthumpun, Group CEO of Dusit Thani Public Company Limited, as Thailand's new Minister of Commerce has come as a major surprise.

According to recent reports, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul approached her for the role, with her inclusion in the new cabinet drawing widespread attention for its emphasis on highly qualified, non-political appointees.

Suphajee's move into a key economic ministry marks the latest chapter in a 36-year career that has spanned three different industries, all grappling with technological disruption: IT, satellites, and tourism.

A graduate of Thammasat University and Northrop University in the US, Suphajee earned her reputation as the first Thai national to become Assistant to the CEO at IBM’s New York headquarters, where she spent 23 years.

She later led Thaicom Public Company Limited for four years before taking the helm at Dusit Thani in 2016.

As a non-family CEO, she was an unconventional choice to lead a company founded by Thanpuying Chanut Piyaoui 77 years ago.

She introduced a long-term "Balance - Diversify - Expand" strategy, aiming to reduce the company's reliance on its hotel business, which previously accounted for 90% of revenue.

Under her leadership, the group successfully diversified its portfolio to include property development, food, and other sectors.