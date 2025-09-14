Dusit hopes for Suphajee’s return after Commerce Ministry term

Chanin Donavanik, acting chairman and group CEO of Dusit Thani Public Company Limited, has praised former CEO Suphajee Suthumpun for her decision to take up the post of commerce minister, describing it as both a loss for the company and an honour for the country.
“I remembered my mother’s words — if we can do something for society, we should. The toughest work at Dusit that Suphajee helped us through is mostly done. Now, what matters more is how to strengthen Thailand’s economy. I believe Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul made the right choice,” Chanin said.
He stressed that the company and its staff were proud that Suphajee had been chosen to serve the nation, and deeply grateful for her nine years of dedication.
“All of us at Dusit must thank Suphajee. We love her dearly, she is part of the family,” he added.
Chanin also dismissed the idea that Suphajee’s move marked a permanent step into politics, noting her personal focus on spirituality.
“I don’t think she intends to become a politician. Most of the time, if you can’t find Suphajee, she’s at a temple making merit,” he said.
Looking ahead, Chanin expressed hope that once her government service is complete, she will return to Dusit Thani.
“When the duty of serving the country is finished, I’ve asked her to come back to Dusit. If she finishes her term as minister, don’t go off to ordain, come back to Dusit,” he said with a smile.
In the meantime, Chanin will continue as acting CEO, emphasising that the company remains united: “At Dusit, we are one family.”
In forming a government under Anutin’s leadership, his Bhumjaithai Party secured support from the People’s Party on the condition that the administration pursue constitutional amendments within roughly four months, after which the House of Representatives would be dissolved to pave the way for fresh elections.