Dusit hopes for Suphajee’s return after Commerce Ministry term

He stressed that the company and its staff were proud that Suphajee had been chosen to serve the nation, and deeply grateful for her nine years of dedication.

“All of us at Dusit must thank Suphajee. We love her dearly, she is part of the family,” he added.

Chanin also dismissed the idea that Suphajee’s move marked a permanent step into politics, noting her personal focus on spirituality.

“I don’t think she intends to become a politician. Most of the time, if you can’t find Suphajee, she’s at a temple making merit,” he said.

Looking ahead, Chanin expressed hope that once her government service is complete, she will return to Dusit Thani.