5th phase of Khon La Khrueng subsidy likely, but with limits: PM

He explained that the main point to consider is whether the subsidy should be given to every eligible applicant as was the case when funds were plentiful. He also hinted that the next phase may be limited to only those who are badly affected by the Covid-19 crisis.
“In previous phases of the project, the government made generous offers to every group of people. Each phase required up to 50 billion baht,” Prayut said.
“Now that the budget is almost all used up, the government needs to consider how far we can go with this project.”
The premier added that his government was using the national budget carefully and honestly, with money actually reaching the hands of the people intended.
He was speaking to the media after chairing a meeting of the Centre for Economic Situation Administration at Government House.
Prayut also dismissed rumours that the government will impose huge retroactive taxes on shops taking part in the co-payment scheme. He said only shops with high enough revenue need to pay income tax.
Published : May 06, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022