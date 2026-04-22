Khon La Khrueng Plus set for June as Finance Ministry readies crisis borrowing

Thailand plans to reopen registration for the Khon La Khrueng Plus co-payment programme in May 2026, with spending scheduled to begin on June 1, as the government prepares a relief-focused round of support while also readying contingency funding in case Middle East tensions drag on and hit inflation and economic growth.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said the scheme would prioritise short-term relief, although the final budget, subsidy amount and number of recipients have yet to be settled because funding details are still being worked out.

Ekniti also said the government would keep VAT at 7% for at least another year, through September 2027, to stay aligned with current economic conditions and avoid adding to living-cost pressures.