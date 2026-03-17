Lee tops 60% approval after Middle East response

In the survey conducted by Realmeter, Lee’s approval rating stood at 60.3 per cent, up 2.1 percentage points from the previous week and marking a second consecutive weekly increase.

Negative evaluations fell by 2.1 percentage points to 35.0 per cent, while 4.7 per cent of respondents said they were unsure, unchanged from a week earlier.

The poll was conducted from March 9-13 among 2,513 voters aged 18 and older nationwide. It marked the first time Lee’s approval rating in a Realmeter survey had surpassed 60 per cent since the fifth week of July last year, when it reached 63.3 per cent.

“Amid a situation in which international oil prices have surged, and inflation concerns have grown due to the worsening Middle East crisis, the government’s swift rollout of preemptive economic and livelihood measures — including an oil price cap and an early supplementary budget — appears to have helped boost the president’s approval rating,” Realmeter said.

In particular, the sharp rebound in the daily approval rating — from 56.6 per cent on March 6 to 62.3 per cent on March 10 — appears to reflect the “immediate effect of policy announcements,” including the formalisation of a supplementary budget.