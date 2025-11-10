TCM's role in addressing global health challenges highlighted at Thai forum

In 2022, there were about 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million cancer-related deaths worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation statistics in 2024.

In addition, noncommunicable diseases killed at least 43 million people in 2021, with 73 per cent of the deaths recorded in low and middle-income countries, the WHO said in a fact sheet in September.

"I have always believed that true progress in healthcare lies not in isolation, but in integration — of East and West, tradition and innovation, public and private sectors," said Phinij Jarusombat, former deputy prime minister and minister of public health of Thailand.

However, despite the rapid advancement of TCM, artificial intelligence, regenerative medicine and genomics, Phinij said there are still gaps between the technology and the patients who are suffering from cancer, chronic diseases, and neurodegenerative disorders.

Noting Thailand is striving to become a regional medical hub, Phinij said this needs to be achieved through cooperation.

For example, Phinij, who is also president of the Thai-Chinese Cultural Relationship Council, said Thailand's cooperation with China has already generated results in digital health, medical training, and cross-border investment.

"Just as the ancient Maritime Silk Road connected our civilisations, today we must build a new 'Health Silk Road' — one that allows knowledge, innovation, and care to flow freely," said Phinij.