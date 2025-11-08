Typhoon 'Fung-Wong' moves past the Philippines towards the South China Sea; affects travel plans

The Meteorological Department has updated the path of Typhoon "Fung-Wong", which is currently moving west-northwest across the Pacific Ocean, east of the Philippines. As of 04:00 AM on November 8, 2025, the typhoon is expected to pass over Luzon Island in the Philippines and then move into the upper South China Sea. It will then head north towards the Taiwan Strait, before making landfall on the eastern coast of China. The typhoon will not affect Thailand’s weather.
The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for those planning to travel to the Philippines to check weather updates before departure. While Typhoon "Kalmaegi" has weakened and is expected to dissipate, it is still creating a low-pressure area over the northern and central regions of Thailand, bringing continued moderate rainfall for 1-2 more days. Radar indicates rain spreading westward, affecting the northern and western central regions, with the possibility of heavy rain in some areas.
For the northeastern region, rainfall is easing, with some sunshine returning, although light showers remain in some parts. In the southern region, heavy rain is expected to continue in some areas until November 9, 2025, though the winds will begin to calm down. Between November 10-12, 2025, cooler air will start to affect northern Thailand, bringing some rain initially, followed by cooler temperatures and lighter rainfall in lower central, eastern regions, and Bangkok.
From November 13-17, 2025, moderate to strong cold air from China will blanket northern Thailand, leading to a decrease in rainfall and cooler temperatures. Travelers are advised to stay healthy as temperatures fluctuate, with the possibility of light rain in the north and upper northeastern areas. Southern Thailand, particularly the Gulf of Thailand, will need to be monitored for increased rainfall due to low-pressure systems.
(Note: Weather conditions may change; this information is for planning purposes only.)